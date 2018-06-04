MU Professor Advises Against Affordable Care Act Scams

COLUMBIA - MU Computer Science Chairman Dong Xu said Friday scammers can use confusion over the Affordable Care Act (A-C-A) to their advantage.

As of Wednesday, only 751 Missourians had successfully enrolled at the federal government website for the A-C-A. Missouri is not alone. Fewer than 27,000 people successfully enrolled nationally. Xu said there are three things to look out for when purchasing insurance.

"It can be a company that is trying to sell you it's own insurance, but is pretending to be the government, and that process might not be ilegal," Xu said. "It could be an insurance plan that is not A-C-A compatible, or it could be somebody trying to steal your identity."

Xu gave a few tips to avoid A-C-A scams, many of which are in line with the advice the Better Business is giving on A-C-A scams.