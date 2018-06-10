MU Professor Honored

Professor Daniel Turban usually spends weekdays in the University of Missouri's Cornell Hall, but this day he traveled to Jefferson City to receive a Governor's Award for Excellence in Teaching.

"It's just an honor," Turban said. "And it makes me think of all the students I've worked with over the years."

Turban, who teaches in the Business School's Management Department, was one of 15 award winners but the only one from MU.

"He goes beyond what is merely required, even if he did a great job at that, he takes the initiative," said Allen Bluedorn, department chairman. "And he's created new courses. He does things outside formal course work that requires a lot of his time and energy."

Turban said he did not expect to win the award.

"To have students nice enough, faculty, colleagues, to write letters and nominate you, is something that I really appreciate because, it's just very kind of them to do that," he said.

Turban has taught at MU for 17 years. He called the award one of his greatest accomplishments as a teacher.