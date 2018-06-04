MU Professor Warns of Dry Soil for Crops

COLUMBIA (AP) - Despite significant precipitation this past winter, some soil in the Midwest may still not have recovered from recent drought.

University of Missouri-Columbia soil science professor Randal Miles says that soil in Missouri is still dry about 4 to 5 feet below the surface. He says that's an improvement over last year, but it still could affect crops whose roots reach down that far for moisture.

Miles says much of the precipitation this past winter came in heavy doses instead of a long-term drizzly type of rain or snow that better replenishes the soil.

He says it could take another year of solid rain and snowfall for soil to get back to normal moisture levels.