MU program awarded six grants totaling about $600,000

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's Coulter Translational Partnership Program awarded six grants totaling about $600,000.
The grants help launch biomedical research projects from laboratory study to health care innovations. The six research teams each include a faculty member from the MU College of Engineering and the MU School of Medicine.
Funding for the research projects is provided by a $5 million partnership between MU and the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation.
MU's Coulter program provides annual awards to research projects. A committee of entrepreneurs, researchers and capital investors review the proposed projects.
The six projects include:
- Improve wireless communication from outside to inside the body
- Identify tuberculosis
- Early breast cancer detection
- Engineered knee cartilage
- Improved success rates of cartilage transplants
- Gold nanoparticles for cancer detection
MU is one of 15 academic institutions in the country and the only one in Missouri offering a Coulter Translational Program.
Jeff Hoelscher of the MU Health System said each of the six teams received about $100,000 each. There are a total of 11 researchers.
