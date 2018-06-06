MU Punctures Free Condoms Plan

However, Chancellor Brady Deaton said Tuesday the idea became public before the appropriate time. He also said the plan needs more discussion and review.

The fraternity president said he thought the university already had signed off on the plan.

"I was in two or three meetings with chancellors, university department heads, about the program just to make sure all the concerns, all the loopholes, anything, because you're dealing with something really important," said Christopher Keller. "We wanted to make sure every base was covered."

Many dorm residents are disappointed.

"Do I think we should make it easier for kids to have sex? No, I don't," explained Lauren Sharp. "But, the fact that we're on a college campus and it's going to happen no matter what, it might make it easier to have safe sex."

Phi Beta Sigma members said they won't give up.

Free condoms already are available in the Student Health Center, the Women's Center, and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Resource Center on campus.