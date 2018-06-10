MU Pursues New Softball, Indoor Football Fields

COLUMBIA (AP) - University of Missouri curators are weighing a request by the flagship Columbia campus for a new women's softball complex and a new facility for indoor football practices.

A proposed master plan for the Columbia campus includes the two new athletic facilities. The projects have the support of both university system President Tim Wolfe and campus Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin.

The proposed softball diamond would replace 34-year-old University Field and be located east of the Hearnes Center on what is now a university parking lot.

The new football facility would be attached to the west side of the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex. The football team's current indoor practice space at Devine Pavilion would still be used by other university teams.