MU puts Sinclair Research Farm up for sale

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri has put a 535-acre piece of land up for sale.

The property is located in southwest Columbia and had been used as the Sinclair Research Farm until it was closed in the late 1980s.

It is located south of West Nifong Boulevard and runs east and west of South Sinclair Road.

According to the Maly Commercial Realty Inc. website, it is divided into nine tracts that can be bought together or individually.

The website said the property is offered as-is and tracts will be sold individually.

The tracts are between 25 and 100 acres. According to the website, the University will provide limited warranties.