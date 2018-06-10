MU rally for Michael Brown leads to racist threats on social media

COLUMBIA- MU Campus Police said Wednesday officers were patrolling and monitoring the MU Gaines/Oldham Black Cultural Center closely in response to a threat to the center's safety Tuesday afternoon.

The threat came from a post on Yik Yak, a phone application that allows users to post anonymous comments that can be seen by others in the area.

According to Captain Brian Weimer, the post said, "Let's burn down the Black Cultural Center and give them a taste of their own medicine."

The Yik Yak comment was accompanied by a number of other racist posts Tuesday afternoon and evening after an on-campus rally.

Naomi Daugherty, student leader for MU4MikeBrown, said she wasn't surprised by the racist reaction to the protest.

"We have been seeing these types of comments since the beginning of MU4MikeBrown," Daugherty said. "And I think those comments just prove why we need to fight racism at Mizzou and throughout the country."

MU students walked out of class at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday for a demonstration, protesting the grand jury decision not to indict Police Officer Darren Wilson for fatally shooting Michael Brown in August.

Daugherty said the racist, threatening comments make her afraid for her life.

"That comment, that threat, that act of hate, reflected the amount of work that needs to be done on this campus," she said.

Weimer said MUPD will continue to monitor the center closely.

"We are taking the threat seriously, since you never know when things will escalate," Weimer said.