MU Releases Campus Crime and Fire Safety Report

COLUMBIA - The MU Campus Crime and Fire Safety Report for 2010 has now been made available to the public.

According to the report, the most common violations involved posession of controlled substances, leading to 124 arrests by MUPD.

Liquor law referrals were also common violations, but the number of violations did decrease from 2009.

The report contains information on campus security and personal safety, including crime prevention, university police law enforcement authority, crime reporting policies, disciplinary procedures, fire safety, fires that occurred in residence halls, and other important matters about safety on campus.

