MU Releases Graduation Schedule

COLUMBIA - Graduation ceremonies will be held throughout the weekend at the University of Missouri. Listed below is the complete schedule for ceremonies honoring the Mizzou class of 2014.

Friday, May 16

College of Veterinary Medicine - Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall, 1:00 p.m.

College of Education - Mizzou Arena, 2:00 p.m.

College of Human Environmental Sciences - Hearnes Center, 5:00 p.m.

Sinclair School of Nursing - Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall 6:00 p.m.

School of Journalism - Mizzou Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

Honors Ceremony - Mizzou Arena, 8:30 a.m.

College of Engineering - Hearnes Center, 1:00 p.m.

School of Health Professions - Mizzou Arena, 4:00 p.m.

School of Medicine - Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall, noon

School of Natural Resources - Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall, 5:30 p.m.

College of Arts and Science - Hearnes Center, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 18

College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources - Hearnes Center, 10:00 a.m.

School of Law - Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall, 12:30 p.m.

ROTC Commissioning of Officers - Stotler Lounge, Memorial Union, 1:00 p.m.

Trulaske College of Business - Hearnes Center, 2:00 p.m.

Graduate School (Hooding ceremony for doctoral candidates), 4:00 p.m.