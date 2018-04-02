MU releases report on school's Greek Life practices

COLUMBIA - Third party consulting firm Dyad Strategies began its assessment of the University of Missouri's Greek Life practices before the start of the 2017 fall semester.

MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the school hired Dyad in an attempt to improve the lives of Greek students.

"We have a very vibrant and strong greek community here, and we know it impacts thousands of students every year, and we want to make sure that that impact that the students are experiencing is the best possible experience they can have when they are here," Basi said.

The school released the firm's findings on Thursday.

Much of the report was focused on the Office of Greek Life, a small group of MU staff hired to oversee the school's fraternities and sororities.

Dyad said the office currently lacks a strategic focus, with much confusion as to its role in day to day operations.

The firm strongly suggests the office clearly define its goals, and do a better job of communicating them to Greek houses.

The report included several smaller suggestions for MU, such as not allowing freshman to live in houses due to a lowered academic performance.

Local law enforcement also received a mention, with Dyad calling it out for only responding to major incidents of out of control parties.

MU Greek Life has been no stranger to major incidents as of late.

Just this month, the national chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon shut down its MU chapter for several violations of policies including those involving alcohol and substance abuse.

Sororities were not included in this part of the report, and MU sorority member Lexi Cederholm said there is a very simple reason for that.

"The fraternity side of Greek Life is allowed to have parties in their houses. The sororities are not so the houses stay a lot nicer, a lot cleaner."

Christian Basi said the school will continue to work with Dyad for the rest of this school year, and expects changes to the Greek Life system starting with next year's fall semester.