MU removes portion of diversity website amid criticism

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri took down one portion of its diversity website for review Thursday following criticism that one religion, Hinduism, was left out.

Christian Basi, a spokesperson for MU, said the MU News Bureau received a complaint Wednesday night that Hinduism wasn't referenced on the "inclusive terminology guide" page on the website. The bureau removed the webpage Thursday morning to see if improvements can be made.

"The website that was brought to our attention was never meant to be a comprehensive guide to inclusive language. It was meant to be a starting point and included terms that are often misunderstood or misused," Basi said.

Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism said in a press release, "'Faith and Religion' section of this guide, when it was available on Mizzou website, defined some Christian, Islamic, Jewish, Atheist, and Agnostic terms, but failed to mention any terms related to Hinduism."

Basi said the religion is mentioned on other parts of the diversity website.

"Specifically, MU has a guide to religions on its diversity website, that serves as an educational resource as well as a resource for individuals looking for, for example, a place to worship," Basi said. "That website has a lot of information on there about Hinduism."

MU's spokesperson said the university is always open to adding new information to the diversity website.