MU Report Shows Crime Statistics

COLUMBIA- A report released on Wednesday suggests MU's campus was safer in 2009.Statistics in the report show slight decreases in hate crimes- from three racially motivated hate crime arrests and two religiously motivated hate crime arrests in 2007 to one racially motivated hate crime arrest in 2009.Fires on campus increased over the two year period.Whereas in 2007 the reported fires resulted mostly from technical equipment malfunctions, statistics for 2008 and 2009 show more fires caused by human error, such as cooking fires and even a case of door decorations overheating.