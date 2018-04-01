MU Reschedules Maintenance on Research Reactor

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri has pushed back a two-week maintenance project on its research reactor because of a disruption in the supply of radioactive isotopes used to detect and treat some medical conditions.

The maintenance was scheduled for this month, but MU Research Reactor director Ralph Butler says it's been moved to January.

Recently, some of the international reactors that supply key isotopes have experienced unplanned shutdowns. The University of Missouri reactor also provides isotopes for medical applications, and pushing back its maintenance project ensures their supply while international reactors return to full operation.

Butler says the school takes its role of meeting patient needs "very seriously."