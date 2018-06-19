MU Researcher Receives Large Award

COLUMBIA - A Mizzou researcher has been awarded a large sum of money to help health care providers learn more about mental health issues among those who have survived natural disasters or acts of terrorism.

Brian Houston, an assistant communication department, received $2.4 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The grant is the most money the communication department at MU has ever received.

It's expected to provide enough funding to last through September 2016.