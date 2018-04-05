MU Researcher Tracking Thundersnow

Market's research will help forecasters predict snow accumulation during storms. He and his co-workers determined that lighting and thunder at least 86 percent of the time during a snowstorm can mean a lot of snow.

"You sort of have a range of possibilities when a thundersnow occurs and nothing accumulates or a thundersnow occurs and you have an instance like Dec. 1," said Market.

On that day, Columbia, Boone County and Jefferson City received about 15 inches of snow. Market said at least 6 inches falls within a 68-mile radius of where lightning occurs during a snow storm.