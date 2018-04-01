MU Researchers Help Mid-Missourian Farmers Improve Crop Yields

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Bradford Research Center is hosting the 'Certified Crop Adviser and Farmer Yield Day' Thursday afternoon to teach mid-Missourians the latest techniques for managing pests and improving soil quality.

This is the first time that the Bradford Research Center will host this event, with a forum during lunch where four area farmers will speak about their success with growing high-yield corn and soybeans.

After the forum, participants will be given three tours, focusing on pest management, crop production, and soil management. Researchers will discuss how to fight common problems like corn and soybean stand reduction, herbicide injury, and hail damage. There will also be display booths and equipment demonstrations where participants can learn more.

The event will last from noon to 5 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Lunch will also be provided to the first 250 participants.