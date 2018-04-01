MU Responds to Parent Complaints With Plans For Child Care

COLUMBIA - University officials announced Thursday a new child care facility is in the future for the MU campus.

MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin said the university plans to issue a request for proposals from private developers interested in partnering with the university to build and operate a child care facility.

The decision came after a task force, created by the university, spent six weeks examining the need for child care on campus.

Loftin proposed the university lease land for a child care facility at essentially no cost to a private developer in hopes of receiving discounted rates for MU students, faculty and staff.

Parents had mixed feelings after hearing the news about the new facility.

MU Student Parent Center parent Kimberly Bodner said she is excited to hear the news, but she still has concerns and is hoping the university puts more thought into which department the facility is under and making it affordable.

Naomi Clark, another MU center parent said, "We have to be very careful or this issue will be forgotten. The university has not stated a commitment to making this happen."

The current Student Parent Center is scheduled to close on June 30. The university has not released any dates for the future center.