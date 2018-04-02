MU Road Closings Cause Problems For Buses

COLUMBIA - MU closed Rollins Street between Hitt and Missouri Streets Friday to all busses and vehicles. The university decided to close the street to prepare for a homecoming spirit rally and concert at 9:30 PM.

Due to the closing, FastCAT and ten other bus routes that usually pick up in the area are detoured, causing confusion for students who were unaware of the change.

Erik Custer, who takes the bus to and from campus everyday, said he was did not know about the detour.

"My bus driver didn't say anything about it this morning, and I waited for the bus for 20 minutes," he said.

For alternative bus routes, you can visit the Columbia Public Works Department's Rider Alerts website