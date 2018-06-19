MU's Brimmage, Wilson Honored by Big 12

6 years 9 months 1 week ago Tuesday, September 06 2011 Sep 6, 2011 Tuesday, September 06, 2011 2:07:00 PM CDT September 06, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: mutigers.com
By: Jimmy Michaels

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou volleyball team once again received weekly awards from the Big 12 as Brittney Brimmage received Player of the Week honors and Emily Wilson won Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second consecutive week. These awards now make it 18 separate Big 12 weekly awards since 2010 for the Tigers.

Through her stellar performance through the first two weeks of the season, Brimmage has earned her second Big 12 Player of the Week award. She last won the award on Nov. 1, 2010. Brimmage earned the award after a fantastic weekend at the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raider Bash, where she was named Tournament MVP. She hit .637 this weekend with 56 kills, and finished her week with a team-high 63.5 points and 13 blocks.

Brimmage started her week with 10 kills while hitting .562 hitting against Middle Tennessee State on Thursday and followed with a 10-kill performance as the Tigers swept Austin Peay, where she hit .692. In the match that followed against East Tennessee State, she hit .773 with a career-best 18 kills in one of her best performances of her career. Grimmage had 10 kills on 11 swings in the first set of that match by itself. To finish the tournament, she had nine kills on .600 hitting against Florida International and added nine kills on .500 hitting against Auburn.

For the second consecutive week, Emily Wilson has taken home Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors. To begin the week, she hit a team-best 10 kills on 27 attacks (.333 hitting) while adding two block assists against Middle Tennessee State. Against Austin Peay, she added 12 kills on 27 swings, including a service ace and three block assists. She accounted for 14.5 points in the match. In her final three matches of the week, she totaled 18 kills and three blocks. Wilson leads all Big 12 freshmen in hitting (.395), kills (86) and kills per set (3.07) through their first nine matches of the season.

Mizzou's next matches will be at the Pioneer Classic in Denver, Colo. against Denver University, Drake, UC-Davis, and UT-San Antonio.

