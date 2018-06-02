MU's Clinical Research Center to Hold Ribbon-Cutting and Tour

COLUMBIA - MU's Clinical Research Center recently received about $5 million toward its Drug and Device Development Program.

They will celebrate the money and welcome visitors into their facilities on Thursday. After a brief ribbon-cutting, the Center will invite members of the media to tour the facilities and see demonstrations of some of the new equipment. Most of the money has gone toward examining the safety and effectiveness of a number of new medical treatments.