MU's Emergency Alert Beacon System is Now Working

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's new indoor emergency Alertus beacons are now up and running. The university installed the systems to help improve safety on campus and make studetns, faculty, and staff aware in case of an emergency.

The systems have been installed outside of lecture halls and in heavy-traffic common areas in administration or classroom buildings.

The new system will help relay messages across campus. About 225 beacons have been installed across campus. They use strobes and sounds to get people's attention and then alert messages are displayed on a screen.

On November 25, MU will test the new system to make sure everything is working correctly.