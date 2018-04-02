MU's Gardner Not Drafted

Four Big 12 players were chosen in the draft, including ex-Texas Longhorns forward LeMarcus Aldridge by the Chicago Bulls as the second overall selection. The Bulls later traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers for former LSU forward Tyrus Thomas and Victor Khryapa.

Fellow Longhorns P.J. Tucker and Daniel Gibson were picked by the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

The Detroit Pistons used the final selection in the draft to select Iowa State guard Will Blaylock.

For the first time in 10 years, neither Missouri nor Kansas had a player drafted.