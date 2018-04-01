MU's Taylor a Big Hit at Taylor Stadium

The fans love it, too. So, watch their reaction when Taylor steps into the batter's box this weekend.

"I hear people get into it pretty good," he added.

Maybe it's the song, or just the luck of the Irish, but Taylor has a .330 batting average this season after hitting .321 last year. He's also leading the Tigers in hits this season, including his 200th career hit.

"Our attitude is, you just got to go out there and have fun," he said.

And, with the season Taylor's having, fun is easy to have--and hear--at Taylor Stadium.

Mizzou beat the defending national champions, the University of Texas, 6-5, Friday evening. The Tigers and their fans hope the fun continues through MU's final two home games of the season at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday against the Big 12 champion Longhorns, who are ranked third nationally this season.