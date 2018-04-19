MU's Tornado Relief T-Shirts Selling Fast

COLUMBIA - MU's sale of tornado relief t-shirts Thursday is shaping up to be a success. "My understanding is that we have sold over 6,000 shirts," Michelle Froese, MU's public relations manager, said.

A collaboration of MU departments, including Mizzou Athletics, created the "One State. One Spirit. One Mizzou." t-shirt to support the United Way's United for Joplin campaign. All proceeds from the t-shirt sales, selling at $14.95 each, will go to the campaign.

According to Froese, the shirts sold out at the University Bookstore Wednesday and Thursday, and she expects the Tiger Team Store's supply to be swept up rather quick as well. But so far, most t-shirt sales have been made online.

Froese explained that buying online is the best way to get a shirt, but in not wanting to turn people away from the stores, sellers are hoping to receive more shirts for the two locations in Columbia on Tuesday, May 31.

"There has been unprecedented interest in this shirt. And it's really wonderful that a lot of different university departments have come together to work to bring this shirt about," Froese said.