MU Safe Ride Program Faces Budget Cuts

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri students attended the Missouri Student Association (MSA) Senate meeting on Wednesday in support of STRIPES, a safe ride service for MU students and their guests, which could face budget cuts.

Currently, STRIPES gives free rides within the city of Columbia to MU students and their guests on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights and costs approximately $1,000 per night to operate. It gives hundreds of rides each weekend.

The MSA's budget proposed to cut $11,000 from STRIPES among other auxiliaries. STRIPES members argued that the funding cut would hurt their program, which grows each year. STRIPES had planned on expanding the program and now is looking for alternative fundraising sources in order to maintain the program.

STRIPES is reaching out to Columbia businesses and alumni in order to support the safe ride program and will be holding an annual gala on April 13.

