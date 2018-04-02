MU says it will keep grad tuition waivers for next school year

COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri said Thursday it will not make any changes to the tuition waiver policy for graduate students in the 2016-2017 school year.

The Office of Research and Graduate Studies said, “Implementing changes now has created too much uncertainty regarding recruitment of graduate students for Fall 2016.”

Programs will be asked to make a plan for tuition waiver policies for the following school years.

Senior Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies Hank Foley said the policies will need to be in place by July 1, 2016, in time for fall recruitment.

The Office of Research and Graduate Studies said it will announce clear expectations for the tuition waiver policies by Jan. 2016.

The new plans will not affect current graduate students or those receiving offers for admission in Fall 2016.

Graduate students walked out on Aug. 26 in protest over losing benefits like tuition waivers and health insurance.