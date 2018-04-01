MU School of Medicine receives $2.4 M grant for cancer research

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Medicine announced a gift of $2.4 million it received Thursday. Mark McAndrew, a 1975 graduate of the university, was inspired to donate after his aunt Frances T. McAndrew battled cancer at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

"It was an opportunity to help the university but at the same time remember a really good person," McAndrew said.

$400,000 of the donation will go toward Fred Hawthorne's cancer research while the other $2 million will provide funding for a new endowed faculty chair in Oncology. The new Frances T. McAndrew Endowed Chair in Oncology is named in honor of McAndrew's late aunt. Chancellor R. Bowen Loften attended Thursday's event and said the endowment will keep giving back to the university.

"That will be a 100 year gift. Endowments stay around. We use the earnings off that to provide for a professor, but a little bit of that goes to building up the endowment itself," Loften said.

The gift is part of a record year of donations with $165 million in direct gifts made.