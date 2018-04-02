MU School of Medicine Receives $2.4 million gift

COLUMBIA - A Texas man has donated $2.4 million to the University of Missouri School of Medicine to establish and fund a professorship for oncology.

Mark McAndrew, of McKinney,Texas, made the donation in honor of an aunt who was a patient at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia. McAndrew, an MU grad, has donated $3.8 million total to the School of Medicine.

A statement from McAndrew said his aunt "always spoke highly of the top-notch care she received at the MU Ellis Fischel Cancer Center"

"I hope this gift will help continue to advance the premier research and care the MU health system provides," the statement said.

University officials said they are beginning a nationwide search for a faculty member to serve as the endowed chair.