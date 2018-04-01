MU Scientists Creating Meat-Free 'Chicken'

COLUMBIA (AP) — A new business is testing whether it can sell a product that looks and tastes like chicken but has no chicken in it.

A full production line at Beyond Meat began recently in a former warehouse near Columbia.

The facility is churning out a chicken substitute made of soy protein, pea protein and carrot fiber.

A source reported the product is the result of two decades of work by two University of Missouri food scientists.

Harold Huff, senior research specialist in biological engineering, says the biggest challenge was to make the product chew in the same way as regular chicken. He says it's for people seeking a protein alternative to chicken.