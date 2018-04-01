MU Sees Record Enrollment

Rachael Fischer moved to Missouri from Colorado less than a week ago.

"I wanted to go to a big school, because of all the opportunities," Fischer said.

But mizzou is now bigger than she would have guessed. Fischer is part of the biggest freshman class in university history. There are three hundred more freshman this year than last. Total enrollment is also growing because of the large freshman class. It is up to nearly 28,000 students. University administrators said more crowds in the street won't mean more crowds in the classroom.

"Seventy-five percent of classes have less than 35 students. That is exciting to tell new students," said Chuck May, Associate Director of MU Admissions.

Students said programs like campus tours and other organizations help them not get lost in the crowd. But being a freshman can still be overwhelming.

"Just walking to my first class there were a lot more people than I could have imagined!" Fischer said.

Diversity on campus is also growing. There are more African-American students in this freshman class than in any class before it, and the overall minority student enrollment has grown by nearly 10 percent.