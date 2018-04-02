MU sets record enrollment numbers

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri welcomed 34,935 students for the first day of class on Monday. It's the largest student body in school history and a record 27,411 undergraduates.

The incoming freshman class is second largest in school history with 6,546 students, only 14 students shy of the freshman enrollment record. The new freshman class also boasts the highest average ACT score in school history at 25.9, with 560 Bright Flight recipients, 288 Curator Scholars and 379 Chancellor's Scholars in this record-setting freshman class.

"We are pleased to welcome a large class of high-ability students to MU," said Ann Korschgen, vice provost for enrollment management at MU. "These students came to Mizzou because of the many opportunities for enriching educational experiences that prepare them for successful careers as positive contributors to society."

Korschgen and Chancellor Emeritus Brady Deaton announced scholarship improvements last fall for high-ability students in an effort to counter increasing tuition costs.

Minority student enrollment rose 5.3 percent from last year to 5,386 students.

The 2,323 international students enrolled at Mizzou this year make up the largest international student body in the school's history, up 10.1 percent from last year.

MU students are also enrolled in a record number of online courses, with nearly 24,000 registered credit hours.

"MU offers more than 900 online courses to those seeking degrees, and 2,245 distance students currently are working toward their degrees at Mizzou," Korschgen said. "Distance is no longer a barrier in gaining a quality MU education."

Below is a full table of the record-setting numbers:



Fall 2013 Fall 2014 Change Freshman 6,227 6,546 +5.1 percent Minority 5,116 5,386* +5.3 percent International 2,109 2,323* +10.1 percent Mean ACT (freshman) 25.7 25.9* +0.07 percent E-learning credit hours 19,773 23,734* +20.0 percent Total enrollment 34,111 34,935* +2.4 percent

*indicates school record