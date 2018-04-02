MU Setting up Fund to Assist Family of MU Student Killed in Bus Crash

COLUMBIA - In the wake of last week's deadly Mega-Bus crash, MU's International Center is planning to post information about a fund to assist the needs of an MU student's family.

On Friday, friends and MU faculty gathered at a memorial service to remember Aditi Avhad. Avhad was a graduate student killed in the tragic crash.

Avhad was traveling with her mother and father when the bus crashed in southern Illinois. Authorities say a blown tire appears to be the cause of the fatal double-decker bus crash.

The Illinois State Police say the investigation into Thursday's crash could still take weeks, but at this time there does not appear to have been driver error.

The cultural association is working with MU to obtain a visa for Avhad's brother to come to America from India.