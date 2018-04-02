MU Smoking Ban?

MU's Smoking Policy Task Force heard from faculty,staff and students on Wednesday.

"Some people choose to be healthy and not smoke and, on the converse, people can choose to smoke and we aren't trying to take away that person's right to smoke," explained Rachel Anderson, president of Peers Against Second Hand Smoke. "But, we just want to stand up for the people who aren't currently being represented right now under the current policy by saying that they too have a right to breathe clean air."

Early next month, the task force will send surveys to the entire MU community. Currey said he hopes to give all that information to MU administrators by the end of this fall semester. According to the American Nonsmokers' Rights Foundation, 35 universities already are smoke-free.