MU Softball Takes Down SLU

6 years 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, April 20 2011 Apr 20, 2011 Wednesday, April 20, 2011 7:03:00 PM CDT April 20, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Aaron Braverman
loading

ST LOUIS - The Mizzou softball team traveled east Wednesday for a show-me state match-up with St. Louis University. The Tigers are currently ranked 13th nationally in the Coaches Poll and 8th in the ESPN poll.

The Missouri softball team pushed their record to 37-5 after winning their ninth and 10th consecutive games on Wednesday, as they took down Saint Louis with victories of 7-4 and 5-1.

Missouri plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the last time in the Big 12 this weekend. The first game will occur at 6 p.m. on Friday, with game two being played at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
3am 26°
4am 26°
5am 26°
6am 26°