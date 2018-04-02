MU Spring Blood Drive kicks off

COLUMBIA - An MU student says her life was saved by blood and plasma donations from 110 people, and there is a chance they were her peers.

Michaela Wallace said she was diagnosed with a rare blood disease last year, and she was nervous she wouldn't make it. She had to be brave when she underwent many blood transfusions, and she said those who fear donating blood should think of what those who need the blood experience.

This week is the Spring Blood Drive at MU, which hosts some of the biggest blood drives in the nation. Anybody in the community is encouraged to come to the Hearnes Center and give blood from 11-7 Monday-Wednesday.

"You really never know when you or someone you love will be the one who needs the blood or plasma," said Wallace. She said it's so important to give when you can