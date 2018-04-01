MU staff voice concerns about lack of pay raises

COLUMBIA — MU staff gathered Tuesday to get answers from a panel of chancellors about pay increases.

The Staff Advisory Council put on the forum to give staff a direct way to question administrators. Staff members sent in questions via email or asked them in person, and many of those questions were about funding available for raises.

Rhonda Gibler, Vice Chancellor of Finance, said there's no simple solution.

“The number one thing we spend our money on are the people,” Gibler said. “There’s a lot of concern about the cost of higher education, and so there isn’t an ability for us to just increase the price every year by enough to give everybody a raise.”

Chrissy Kintner, Staff Advisory Council chair, said she thinks the university is doing the best it can pay staff fairly.

“If there was a magic pot of money, of course that would be fantastic,” she said, “but I think we’re doing the best with what we can to be mindful with our resources and to highlight the good that we bring.”

The panel included Vice Chancellor for Human Researches Patty Haberberger, Vice Chancellor for Operations Gary Ward, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Cathy Scroggs and Title IX Administrator Ellen Eardley.

Kintner said open forums like this one allow staff to have a direct voice with the administration.

“More often than not, people just don’t feel like they’ve been heard, and even if the answer isn’t what you want to hear,” she said, “to know that you have a way to ask and to be listened to is very important.”