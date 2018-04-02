MU Still Deciding on Campus Smoking Ban

PASS supports the city's smoking ban and said most of campus does too.

"I'm totally against it," MU student Alana Zhu said. "I think, whenever I see someone smoking or they ask me for a light, I'm like, 'smoking kills man'."

MU administrators want to be more scientific about a possible campus smoking ban, and they have sent out a survey of their own.

"You know, about every, eight to ten years the campus has looked at it's smoking policy," Jim Levin, co-chair of the smoking survey, said. "So it just seemed to be the right time."

The task force that created the survey said after it gets the results, it will make a recommendation to the chancellor.

One possible recommendation is to limit smoking outside of buildings as well as inside of them.

The smoking survey will be available to the MU campus for the next three weeks.