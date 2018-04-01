MU student on ESPN's My Wish series hopes to meet Tebow again

COLUMBIA - One MU student remembers meeting Tim Tebow a few years back in Orlando, Florida.

"I'd love to see him again, but I know he has a tight schedule with ESPN," Adam Hubbs said.

Hubbs, a sophomore engineering student at MU from Millstadt, Ill., first met Tebow as a part of ESPN's "My Wish" series back in July 2012. Hubbs, then a 16-year-old, suffered from MonoMac, a rare disease that can turn into leukemia.

On Thursday afternoon Hubbs watched the setup on the Francis Quadrangle for Saturday's telecast of the SEC Network's SEC Nation. Setup began Thursday around 8 a.m.

Hubbs is attending the SEC's telecast of SEC Nation on Saturday and is attending the MU football game against Kentucky on Saturday.

Hubbs is now healthy after a bone marrow transplant in Washington D.C. a few years ago at the National Institutes of Health. He expressed great appreciation for ESPN's help throughout the process.

"When I got back from my bone marrow transplant they were great. They gave me everything I needed as far as getting help to meet Tim for My Wish," Hubbs said.

Hubbs and his family helped raise $27,000 for Tebow's foundation.

Fans are invited to come see on-air talent Joe Tessitore, Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears, Paul Finebaum and Kaylee Hartung during the telecast of SEC Nation.

MU students will get the chance Friday to see Finebaum speak at Smith Forum in the Reynolds Journalism Institute (RJI) at 11:30 a.m.

SEC Nation airs live on Saturday from 9-11 a.m., however ESPN encourages fans to get to the Quad around 8 a.m.

Kickoff between MU and Kentucky is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Faurot Field.