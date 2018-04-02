MU Student's Design to Become Veteran's Memorial

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The newest veterans' memorial at the University of Missouri will be based on an architecture student's design.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the memorial will be in Memorial Union North. The Mizzou Alumni Association website says the Memorial Union tower was completed in 1926 to remember MU students killed in World War I.

The north wing was rededicated after World War II and completed in 1952.

Three designs have been chosen from 14 student proposals. One those proposals will be presented to MU Chancellor Brady Deaton and other administrators, possibly after a public showing.

For now, the chancellor's veterans committee is evaluating the proposals. Construction on the project is likely to start sometime next year.