MU Students Discuss Safety

Officials at Virginia Tech originally weren't saying who the shooter was, but he was later identified as Cho Seung-Hui a Virginia Tech student.

Those who deal locally with stressed students say that as a college student stress could be part of Cho's motive. Still, many students find ways to deal with college anxiety.

"There are times when it's stressful, but not enough to make me go crazy," said Amy Springman, MU student.

Well some do, but this shooting was the eleventh shooting in a school setting in the past year.

"We may not be able to see it in them, but most of these gunman plan their attacks."They often have backgrounds much like the rest of us," said Wayne Anderson, retired psychology professor "That's what's so scary."

"Contrary to what a lot of people think, people who do like these school shootings for example, don't normally snap," said Jeremy Duke, licensed professional counselor. "Usually they plan it, but it's extremely difficult to predict."

For some students the idea of someone coming into one of their classes or residence halls and opening fire is inconceivable.

"I don't know, I really don't know what I'd do. It's just a scary thought," said Patrick Ashby, MU student.

A gunman on campus is a scary thought for a lot of students.

"I was just thinking about it today. We don't have any security like in high school," said Monica Muchina, MU student. "But now anybody can do that; you don't even have to be a student."

But everyone's not afraid.

"I feel pretty safe," said Ashby.

"It could happen at the mall, it could happen at a theme park, it could really happen anywhere, not just necessarily at school," said Springman.

Anderson thinks the Virginia Tech case could help with future incidents.

"Now if there's a killing on campus, everybody's going to know within minutes and the barriers will be up and the whole bit, and it probably won't happen again," said Anderson.

Counselors say personality won't portray a person as violent, only their behavior. Anderson, who has done research on hundreds of criminals, said one of the most common reasons a man would commit a crime of this magnitude is none other than the opposite sex.