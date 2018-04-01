MU Students Get New Tailgate Spot

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri students will tailgate at a new venue for home football games starting this fall.



The Missouri Students Association will sponsor pre-game events at the parking lot behind Stankowski Field. MSA president Tim Noce said students of legal drinking age can bring a limited amount of alcohol. To conserve space, the parking lot will be car-free and tailgaters can bring only as many drinks as they can carry.

Even students too young to drink said the presence of alcohol will help the atmosphere before home games.

"There's obviously a draw, like for even younger students who can't drink," said MU sophomore Natalie Rooney. "When there's alcohol involved, people go because it seems like it would be a lot more fun."

Noce added student volunteers will staff the parties along with law enforcement. Noce said he's not worried about students abusing the alcohol policy, adding that he expects a "safe and fun environment." Noce will unveil an official policy and more details about the home game events on Tuesday.



