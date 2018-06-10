MU Students Help Katrina Victims

Mother Nature left New Orleans in ruins, so that's where some Mizzou students headed to help out.

"I just think this is a great opportunity to play a role in making a difference," said Quinn Kelsey.

But, instead of vacationing in swimsuits, volunteers like Kelsey are working in protective jumpsuits.

"There is just nothing that can prepare you for the level of devastation here, just the fact that so many people don't have anything," added John Morrison. "When you get here, it is real."

Missouri volunteers are gutting houses to save thousands of dollars for homeowners who lost everything.

"It is kind of weird to be walking through a room and there is a grocery list sitting on the counter and you know that at one point getting those groceries was so important," said Kelsey,"and a day later everything has changed."

It's been five months since Katrina hit, but the volunteers are showing residents they haven't forgotten.

"I like to think we're out here," explained Morrison. "And, if everyone does something that it is enough drops in the bucket, that it will make a difference."

Added Asim Thankore, "I'm really happy that I came down here. It is tiring and I haven't slept much, but it is a weekend that would be wasted sitting in Columbia, and here I can make a positive difference."

Kelsey can't stay forever, but she sees the difference even one day can make.

"Somebody found a photograph of the family that we're assuming lived here, and you can see the body count on the side of the house is zero," she said. "So, they still have their lives, they just don't have all of their things."

This group of 56 students traveled with the Mizzou Democrats Club, but they said both major political parties contributed funding for the trip.