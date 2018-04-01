MU Students Kick off Black Culture Awareness Week

COLUMBIA - MU's Black Culture Center hosted it's third annual "Play the Part" event Monday. The event is part of Black Culture Awareness week that highlights the careers of many artists, musicians, and poets of African American descent.

MU students picked the artist they wanted to highlight and performed in Conservation Auditorium. Play the Part was created to entertain students, faculty, and community members and display the talents and stories of African American artists from the past and present.

This year's show included acts of Anita Baker, Avant and Keke Wyatt, Tyrese, Maya Angelou, TuPac, Whitney Houston, Salt N' Pepa, Beyonce, Da Brat, and Usher. The audience picked the winner at the end of the show.

MU sophmore Symonne Sparks performed as Anita Baker. She said the event brings people together and takes them back to good memories.

Black Culture Awareness week goes until Friday and the Black Culture Center will host events all week.