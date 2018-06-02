MU Students to Meet With Sen. Blunt to Discuss Student Loan Rates

COLUMBIA - MU students will meet with Senator Roy Blunt today to discuss the possibility of Stafford student loan rates doubling on July 1.

Stafford loans are federally subsidized loans given out by the U.S. Department of Education.

Right now the Senate is scheduled to double the interest rate from 3.4 percent to 6.8 percent on July 1.

More than 161,000 students in Missouri use the loans to help pay for college.