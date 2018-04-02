MU study shows lifelong exercise increases bone density in men

COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri researcher has determined that high-impact resistance training in adolescence and young-adulthood increases bone mass in middle-aged men.

A news release said associate professor in the Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology Pamela Hinton found that people who participated in high-impact activities when they were younger, had better hip and lumbar spine bone mineral density than people who did not.

Hinton said in the release that osteoporosis is a serious problem for men, not just women.

“The most important take-away is that if you are healthy, it is never too late to begin high-impact activities or resistance training to improve bone mineral density,” Hinton said.

The release said Hinton studied the physical histories of 203 males aged 30-65 years.

The study is called "Physical activity-associated bone loading during adolescence and young adulthood is positively associated with adult bone mineral density in men,” and was published in the American Journal of Men’s Health.