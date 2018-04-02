MU study shows lifelong exercise increases bone density in men
COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri researcher has determined that high-impact resistance training in adolescence and young-adulthood increases bone mass in middle-aged men.
A news release said associate professor in the Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology Pamela Hinton found that people who participated in high-impact activities when they were younger, had better hip and lumbar spine bone mineral density than people who did not.
Hinton said in the release that osteoporosis is a serious problem for men, not just women.
“The most important take-away is that if you are healthy, it is never too late to begin high-impact activities or resistance training to improve bone mineral density,” Hinton said.
The release said Hinton studied the physical histories of 203 males aged 30-65 years.
The study is called "Physical activity-associated bone loading during adolescence and young adulthood is positively associated with adult bone mineral density in men,” and was published in the American Journal of Men’s Health.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: