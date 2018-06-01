MU Suspends Art Program

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri has suspended its undergraduate art education program for the coming year because of a continuing lack of students.

The university says it won't accept new students, but current students will be able to finish their coursework and graduate.

Interim Provost Ken Dean said in 2010, the art education staff asked for three years to improve the program. He says they were given the resources to do so.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the program graduated only two students in 2009-10. Eight students enrolled in 2010-11, 11 in 2011-12 and seven in 2012-13.

Dean said the school is not ending art education. Students will be offered other options for earning art-related degrees. He says the change will not cause any job cuts.