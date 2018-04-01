MU Sweeps Softball Twin Bill

The Tigers beat the Panthers 8-3 and 6-4. In the opener, MU scored 8 runs on 8 hits, including a triple by pitcher Jen Bruck, who won her 13th game. Micaela Minner hit her 6th homer and had two RBI.

The Panthers jumped ahead in the second game with 3 runs in the first inning. But, the Tigers roared back in the bottom of the 5th and tied the game on home runs by Janessa Roening and Bruck.

MU scored three more in the 6th, to take a 6-3 lead. The Panthers scored once in the top of the 7th, but the Tigers held on for the win.

The softball team opens a weekend series at home against Louisville at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, with the finale at noon Sunday.