MU Symposium Explores Food Science, Eating Culture

COLUMBIA (AP) - Experts in nutrition and food science will join award-winning chefs and culinary authors at an annual University of Missouri symposium this weekend.This year's Life Sciences and Society lecture series is titled "Food Sense," an exploration of food science and the culture of eating. The symposium opens Friday and features a Jesse Hall keynote address by Brian Wansink, an author and director of the Food and Brand Lab at Cornell University.The event continues Saturday with five presentations, including a talk by Food Network personality Shirley.Corriher.Sunday's panelists include a wine scientist from the University of California-Davis and Columbia restaurant owner Leigh Lockhart.