MU Talks Condoms

"We had also felt like there were some major questions about the process of how, if we provided free condoms in our residence halls, where would we put them and things like that, so we had a lot of work to do," explained Vice Chancellor Cathy Scroggs.

About 100 students and faculty were at the forum, where most of the discussion favored the plan, including a Missouri Student Association resolution.

"From what I gathered about why Chancellor Deaton made that decision, he wanted more feedback from students, he wanted more research and more discussion," said the association's Davie Holt. "And this was MSA's way of showing more discussion, support, making an official statement from the student body."

MSA and others that support the free condom plan hope it will take effect next semester. If it does, the plan will be the first of its kind in the Big 12 Conference. Free condoms already are available to students at four MU campus locations.